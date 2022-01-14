PAE Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PAE)

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 2,504 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 652% compared to the typical volume of 333 put options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAE. Bank of America began coverage on PAE in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ PAE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 930,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. PAE has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $930.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.58.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $689.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.13 million. PAE had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 1.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that PAE will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in PAE by 74.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE during the second quarter worth about $5,464,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PAE by 272.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,239,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

