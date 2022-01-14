Pallapay (PALLA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $417,303.00

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. Pallapay has a total market cap of $13.27 million and $417,303.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pallapay has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00063599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00075812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.57 or 0.07618039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,151.40 or 0.99551568 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00067846 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 518,237,276 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

