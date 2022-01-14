Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,360,673 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1,360.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,460,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360,673 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $76,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 23,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,387,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.76.

KO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.76. 272,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,925,314. The company has a market cap of $262.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average is $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $61.19.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

