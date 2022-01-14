Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $123.49 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,630 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Cadence Design Systems worth $123,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $4,475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,177 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,265. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.07.

CDNS traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.98. 21,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,431. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.46. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

