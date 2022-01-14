Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $68.71 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,754 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Weyerhaeuser worth $68,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 103,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,267,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,095,000 after purchasing an additional 116,222 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 55.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.15. 24,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

