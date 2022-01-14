Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $63,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.78.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $595.15. 37,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $636.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $587.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.