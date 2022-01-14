Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 269,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 22,002 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.1% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $209,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 72,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $900.94.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,027.96. 620,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,548,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,061.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $868.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

