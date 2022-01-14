Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,217 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,122 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,217 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $56,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.96.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.81. The company had a trading volume of 218,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $401.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

