Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.13% of Patrick Industries worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $77.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.18. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.26%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.