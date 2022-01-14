Patron Tops One Day Volume of $5,771.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, Patron has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a market cap of $1.19 million and $5,771.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00057764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

