Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Pax Dollar (CURRENCY:USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $945.26 million and $8.75 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00117032 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000844 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

