PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Cut to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.08.

Shares of PYPL opened at $181.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 12-month low of $177.40 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.81.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 25,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

