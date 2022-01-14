Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Get Paysafe alerts:

PSFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen lowered Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Shares of PSFE opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Paysafe has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paysafe by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Paysafe by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paysafe (PSFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.