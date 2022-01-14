Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $90.00. The company traded as low as $30.87 and last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 76498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PTON. JMP Securities lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. MKM Partners lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Europe decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,801 shares of company stock worth $9,553,661. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.