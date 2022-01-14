Penta Reaches Market Capitalization of $209,559.89 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Penta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Penta has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Penta has a market cap of $209,559.89 and $1,294.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Penta alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00059636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006888 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.