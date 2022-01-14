Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $50.24

Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and traded as high as $53.45. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $52.61, with a volume of 43,719 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 100.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 221.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 28.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

