Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Up 330.0% in December

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 330.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PSMMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut shares of Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a 2,500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from 3,268.00 to 2,897.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Investec began coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a 3,035.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,128.00.

Shares of PSMMY traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,213. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average is $77.03. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $68.23 and a 52-week high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

