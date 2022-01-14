Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Petro Matad shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

Petro Matad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRTDF)

Petro Matad Ltd. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil exploration. Its operations include blocks IV and V, and block XX. The company was founded on August 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

