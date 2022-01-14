Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.29

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.29 and last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 3198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,754,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth about $36,119,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth about $36,084,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth about $35,357,000. 19.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

