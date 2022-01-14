PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PXHI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. PhoneX has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.72.
About PhoneX
