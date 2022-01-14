PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PXHI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. PhoneX has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.72.

About PhoneX

PhoneX Holdings, Inc engages in the management of online platform for the wholesale exchange of used smartphones. It operates through proprietary trading model, which it purchases devices utilizing its own balance sheet via its subsidiary; and platform partnership model, which it enables suppliers to license its software via its subsidiary.

