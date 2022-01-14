Phore Market Capitalization Achieves $1.16 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0447 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $1,860.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phore has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012108 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003824 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00026847 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.26 or 0.00704013 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,961,973 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.