Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 359.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $221.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $185.26 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.64 and its 200 day moving average is $217.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

