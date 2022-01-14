Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 801 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 54.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 773.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,507.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,705.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,770.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,004.75.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

