Pier Capital LLC Buys 20,393 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Freshpet by 75.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Freshpet by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 9.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Freshpet by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $516,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Norris bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded down $6.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,844. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.08 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -160.51 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.49 and its 200 day moving average is $131.38.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.69.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

