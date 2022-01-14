Pier Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Axcelis Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $12,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $75,952.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACLS traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,040. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.47. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.