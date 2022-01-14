Pier Capital LLC Sells 158,654 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Pier Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,654 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,086 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 952,511 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,640,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,364,000 after purchasing an additional 165,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,855,000 after purchasing an additional 620,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,263,000 after purchasing an additional 683,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ ALGM traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,242. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 41,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $1,312,281.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 8,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $260,906,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,198,575 shares of company stock valued at $279,196,212. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

