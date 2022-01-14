Pier Capital LLC Sells 40,166 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,166 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor makes up 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $11,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $85,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 258,563 shares of company stock worth $19,736,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.93. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

