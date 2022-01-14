Pier Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Exponent comprises 1.4% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Exponent worth $13,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Exponent by 122.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 36.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 370.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Exponent by 21.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPO stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.39. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $82.13 and a one year high of $127.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.82.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPO. Truist Securities upped their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

