Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pigeon from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Pigeon alerts:

Shares of PGENY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21. Pigeon has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $11.56.

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.