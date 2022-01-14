Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 209 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UHS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 40,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UHS opened at $133.05 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UHS. UBS Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.83.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

