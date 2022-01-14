Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 811 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,245,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,883,000 after purchasing an additional 284,022 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 143,299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,837,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,068,000 after purchasing an additional 224,911 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

NYSE:DXC opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.