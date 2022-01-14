Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,378 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $71.88 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.39 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average of $69.73. The firm has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

