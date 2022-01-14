Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 101,757 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,574 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 101,757 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -915.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.