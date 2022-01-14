Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 32.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS opened at $105.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.11. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Barclays increased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.04.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

