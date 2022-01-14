Pinkcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,797.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $916,147.41 and approximately $2,797.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.46 or 0.00329412 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00019092 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008366 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003098 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00016551 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,258,149 coins and its circulating supply is 433,997,713 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

