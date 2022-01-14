Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given New $62.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.87.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE PNW traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.53. The company had a trading volume of 18,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average is $73.83.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 378.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.