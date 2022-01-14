Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores Sells 27,225 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $952,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christine Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Christine Flores sold 28,781 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,034,964.76.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $32.83. 7,306,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,033,629. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Pinterest by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Pinterest by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

