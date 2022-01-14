Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 213.3% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE MHI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,889. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHI. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.