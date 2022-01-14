Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crocs in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CROX. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.56.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $125.87 on Friday. Crocs has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 37.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Crocs by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

