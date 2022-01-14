Piper Sandler Lowers Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $85.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.10.

Shares of AYX opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $54.88 and a 52-week high of $140.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.64.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $186,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $540,275 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Alteryx by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

