Piper Sandler Weighs in on Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SAMG stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 81,657 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

