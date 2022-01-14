Pitcairn Co. Acquires 1,457 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 67.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,045,000 after buying an additional 1,372,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after buying an additional 1,034,894 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $67,923,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,881,000 after purchasing an additional 724,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.59 and a one year high of $93.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.