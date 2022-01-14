Pitcairn Co. Buys Shares of 1,826 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $71,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total transaction of $899,841.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $2,444,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $433.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.49. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.51 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.64.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

