Pitcairn Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Omnicom Group by 170.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OMC opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

