Pitcairn Co. Grows Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Masco by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after buying an additional 1,530,169 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Masco by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,705,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,279,000 after buying an additional 670,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Masco by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,506,000 after buying an additional 504,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $68.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.37.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,939 shares of company stock worth $7,834,920. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

