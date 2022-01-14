Pitcairn Co. Reduces Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the third quarter valued at $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SAP by 16.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SAP by 15.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $135.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.26 and a 200 day moving average of $142.13. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

