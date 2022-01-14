Pitcairn Co. Trims Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool stock opened at $226.77 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $180.44 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

