Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAA. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -89.17 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -600.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 185,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 38,502 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 457,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 122,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.