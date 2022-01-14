Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Sells 13,578 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,515 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,433,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $19,458,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64.

