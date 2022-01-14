PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on MYPS shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

Shares of MYPS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.46. 269,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,380. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

In other news, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,356,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,446,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $7,420,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 23.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 991,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 190,006 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

